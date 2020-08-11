Armento, Sherry
Sherry Armento, age 75 of Chicago, IL, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully on August 6, 2020 surrounded by family. Sherry was born and raised in Chicago. She married Paul Armento III (Deceased). She was the youngest daughter of the late Maurice Sr. and Mabel Brown. She is preceded in death by her siblings Verletta Bolton, Naurice Barnes, and Maurice Brown Jr. Sherry attended Farragut grammar school and CVS High School. She took Japanese brush painting courses at the Art Institute of Chicago. She was an artist and owner of her own nail artistry and greeting card company. Her hand painted creations were sought after by clients near and far. She enjoyed going to trade shows across the country to sell her unique greeting cards and art. She retired from the Carpenters Union of Greater Chicago in 2010. Sherry attended Holy Angels Church. She was an avid lover of art, music and dance. Sherry is survived by her devoted partner Jim Hutchinson Jr., loving daughters Courtney Armento and Kelly Hutchinson, grandchildren Rion Armento-Irvin, Tristen Armento-Irvin, Michael Colon and a host of other family and friends. A celebration of life memorial service will be held on zoom in mid-September. For details call University Church 773-363-8142.
