Chmura , Sherry A.
Sherry A. Chmura (nee Fitzsimmons), age 62, late of Tinley Park, IL. Beloved wife of Chet Chmura. Loving mother of Joyce (Michael) Horton and Ann (Brian) Rhatigan. Dear step-grandmother of Indigo Horton. Daughter of the late Walter Fitzsimmons and Beverly Wagner (nee Casino). Devoted sister of Toni Woodsides, Jolene Dabek-Soto, Mary Barnes and Wendy (Mike) Arnold. Dearest sister-in-law of Christine Chmura. Niece of Joyce (Fred) Pacius. Fond aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Visitation Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 3:00-9:00 PM. Mass of Christian burial Friday 9:15 AM from Vandenberg Funeral Home 17248 S. Harlem Ave, Tinley Park, IL to St. George Church 10:00 AM Mass. Interment to follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Evergreen Park, IL.*Due to the global health pandemic (COVID-19) and in accordance with public health mandates; Face coverings are mandatory for entry into the Funeral Home and Church. Gathering size will be limited to less than (25) attendees in the funeral facilities at any given time. For information 708-532-1635 or www.vandenbergfuneralhome.com
