1/
Sherry A. Chmura
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sherry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Chmura , Sherry A.

Sherry A. Chmura (nee Fitzsimmons), age 62, late of Tinley Park, IL. Beloved wife of Chet Chmura. Loving mother of Joyce (Michael) Horton and Ann (Brian) Rhatigan. Dear step-grandmother of Indigo Horton. Daughter of the late Walter Fitzsimmons and Beverly Wagner (nee Casino). Devoted sister of Toni Woodsides, Jolene Dabek-Soto, Mary Barnes and Wendy (Mike) Arnold. Dearest sister-in-law of Christine Chmura. Niece of Joyce (Fred) Pacius. Fond aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Visitation Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 3:00-9:00 PM. Mass of Christian burial Friday 9:15 AM from Vandenberg Funeral Home 17248 S. Harlem Ave, Tinley Park, IL to St. George Church 10:00 AM Mass. Interment to follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Evergreen Park, IL.*Due to the global health pandemic (COVID-19) and in accordance with public health mandates; Face coverings are mandatory for entry into the Funeral Home and Church. Gathering size will be limited to less than (25) attendees in the funeral facilities at any given time. For information 708-532-1635 or www.vandenbergfuneralhome.com

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
Vandenberg Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
6
Mass of Christian Burial
09:15 AM
Vandenberg Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
6
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. George Church
Send Flowers
NOV
6
Interment
St. Mary Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vandenberg Funeral Home
17248 South Harlem Avenue
Tinley Park, IL 60477
(708) 532-1635
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chicago Sun-Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved