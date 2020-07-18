Fuscone, Sherrie Lynne Sherrie Lynne Fuscone, nee Ramsey. Sherrie was born November 13, 1944 in Anderson, Indiana and was the oldest daughter of the late Charles and Estelle Ramsey She passed away July 15, 2020 in Rockford, IL. Dear sister to Susan Johnson and Sheila Ramsey. Loving mother of Robert Francis and the late David Francis. Cherished grandmother of Daniel Francis. Sherrie lived most of her life in the Chicagoland area, moving to Countryside as a young girl. She studied chemistry and later nursing, graduating from Harper College in 1979 and becoming a registered nurse. She was active politically marching for women's rights, helping people to register to vote. She was creative publishing poems, short stories, and a novel. She learned to paint and enjoyed working with acrylics. She continued her studies at Rock Valley College. She loved animals and had many dogs over the years. She was a fierce defender of her friends and loved ones, helping them out in any way she could. Sherrie became ill this year and passed away after a short time in the hospital. Visitation will be at the Ahlgrim and Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg Sunday July 19th from 2:00 PM until time of service at 5:30 PM. She will be interred at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery in Palatine, next to her son David. Funeral information or online condolences www.ahlgrimfuneral.com
