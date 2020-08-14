Cella, Sherri Ann
Sherri Ann Cella, nee Urbanski; Beloved wife of Joseph Cella; Loving mother of Joseph and Dominic Cella; Dear sister of Kimberly (James) Holtrop; Cherished aunt of Ashley and Anthony Holtrop; Devoted daughter of the late James and Sandra Urbanski; Proud and supportive wife, mother, sister, aunt and daughter-in-law to all her loving family and her dear friends; Loving dog mom of Steve and Peanut, who she loved dearly; Visitation Sunday, August 16, 2020, 3:00 to 8:00 p.m., Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge, Chapel Service 7:00 p.m.; Interment Private; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
