Stein, Sheldon Sheldon "Shelly" Marvin Stein, 87.Beloved husband for 63 years of Louise nee Simkin. Loving father of Andrew (Rochelle) Stein, Richard (Lorie) Stein, Jill (Donald) Brunger, Jim (Kelly) Stein, Pamela (Craig) Katz and the late Gregg Stein. Proud Papa of Tina (Steve) Meketa, Steve Stein, Gregg Brunger, Lauren Stein, Matthew Stein, Brie Katz, Jake Stein, Caleb Katz, Aiden Stein and Samantha Katz. Cherished great grandfather of Claire and Jack. Dear brother of the late Toby (the late Al) Brust. Dear uncle and friend of many. Service Tuesday 12 Noon at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Road (One block north of Lake Cook Road) Buffalo Grove. Interment, Shalom. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105, . Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals -Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 10, 2020
