Rosing, Sheldon Sheldon Rosing passed away on September 21, 2019 just days before his 88th birthday. He is survived by the love of his life, Gloria nee Barnett. He and his High School sweetheart had a devoted marriage for over 68 years. Shelly, as he was known by many, dedicated his life to his family of three daughters, Janet (Ivan) Kaplan, Marcia Rosing, and Julie (Marty) DeRoin . He was most proud of his grandchildren, Natalie (Michael) Silvestro, Max (Rachel) Kaplan, Ben DeRoin, and Mia DeRoin (Fiancé Jack Lassaline). More recently, he was blessed with two great grandchildren, Leo and Jordan whom he called the boys. Shelly grew up in South Shore, the youngest son of the late Harry and the late Mildred Rosing and brother of the late Bernie (the late Eleanor) Rosing, the late Shirley the late Lou) Gordon and the late Herbie (Elaine) Rosing. He loved basketball and ran nine marathons in his lifetime. His career began as an accountant, CPA, and professor in the City Colleges. His decision to go to law school was later on in his life when he already had a family. He then practiced law for the next 47 years. However, it was teaching that gave him the most pleasure, whether in a classroom, on a basketball court as a volunteer coach or sitting on the patio in conversation. He always valued discussion and dialogue with his friends and family. Shelly was loved and admired by all who knew him because of his integrity, friendliness and sense of decency. Service Monday 10AM at Anshe Emet Synagogue, 3751 N. Broadway Ave., Chicago, IL 60613. Interment Waldheim. Memorials to Anshe Emet Synagogue, www.ansheemet.org would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 22, 2019