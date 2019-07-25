|
King, Sheldon Wills Age 58, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away July 17, 2019. "Shelly" King, son of the late Sherman and Gloria King, of Chicago, Illinois, is survived by his wife of 14 years, Maxine King; sisters, Rosemarie Dodd (Wardell), Sharon McDonald (Jerry), Natasha Singley (Bob) of New York, Jacqueline King of Atlanta, Reava King, and Katherine King; and host of relatives and friends. Sheldon attended St. Leo Elementary and Harlan High School in Chicago. He loved chess and started playing when he was ten. Shelly lead the economic and debate teams in high school. He attended the University of Illinois at Chicago, where he immersed himself in the study of economics. Shelly was an inspiration to all. He was generous and caring with a great sense of humor. Funeral Services will be held, at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Fischer Chapel (678-514-1000), 3742 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd., Atlanta, GA 30341.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 25, 2019