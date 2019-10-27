|
Schaps, Sheldon H. "Red" Sheldon H. "Red" Schaps, 91, beloved husband of Jewell nee Leff. Loving father of Gary (Annette) Schaps, Margie (Jack Doppelt) Schaps and David (Elisabeth) Schaps. Proud grandfather of Sasha, Adam, Sylvie, Noah, Hannah and Julia. Dear brother of the late Jack (Peggy) Schaps and son of Rose and Joe. Special friend to Ty and S'heaven. Service Monday 2PM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Westlawn Cemetery, Norridge. In lieu of flowers, please contribute in his memory to an organization that works for justice and peace. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 27, 2019