Lakeshore Jewish Funerals
3480 N. Lake Shore Drive
Chicago, IL 60657
(773) 625-8621
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
1:30 PM
Temple Sholom of Chicago
3480 N. Lake Shore Dr.
Chicago, IL
Cooper, Sheldon Passed away at age 93. Beloved husband of the late Mary (nee Hayward); loving father of Charles (Lashanah) Cooper and Cheryl (Fred) Cook; proud grandfather of Emily Cook, Michael Cooper, Noah Cook, Katherine Cooper, Collin Cooper, and Grant Cooper; amazing uncle of Marty Levy, Joel Levy, and Robert Cooper. He was born in South Bend, IN on February 15, 1926; graduated from Indiana University with a degree in Theatre Tech. Sheldon proudly served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. Sheldon was a pioneer in television. His television career began in New York at NBC studios where he served as a Page on the Milton Berle Show. In 1950, he returned to Chicago to join WGN, where, over the next 32 years, he went from directing live television shows to producing them before entering management. He left WGN in 1982 as President and General Manager to start the Tribune's new production company, Tribune Entertainment, which became an early player in syndicated television. At Tribune Entertainment, he produced "Soul Train," "At The Movies with Siskel and Ebert," the "Geraldo Rivera Show" and many other programs. He was most famous for producing the "Mystery of Al Capone's Vault," which was watched by 30 million viewers, making it the highest rated syndicated special in history. Over the years, he won multiple Emmy awards for his work. Sheldon was known and loved for his wit and humor and generosity. As many have said, he was one of the good guys and he will be missed. Contributions may be made to the Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute, c/o Northwestern Memorial Hospital, 675 N. St. Clair, Ste. 19-100, Chicago, IL 60611, www.nm.org/locations/[email protected]; or, to the , ; or to the Museum of Broadcast Communications, www.museum.tv. A memorial service will be held Friday 1:30 p.m. at Temple Sholom of Chicago, 3480 N. Lake Shore Dr., Chicago, IL 60657. Arrangements entrusted to Lakeshore Jewish Funerals, 773-625-8621.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 22, 2020
