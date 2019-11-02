|
Coburn, Dr. Sheldon A. June 25, 1934 October 20, 2019 Shelly is survived by his loving sons Craig B. Coburn (Mark Swenson) and Keith R. Coburn (Tammy Park-Coburn); grandchildren Cayton and Camden Coburn; niece and nephew Deborah Coburn Ginsburg and David Coburn. There will be an informal interment of his urn at Pierce Brothers Valley Oaks, on November 18, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., Donations may be made in his memory to (http://www.alz.org/alzhemer_s_dementia) or Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust (http://www.lamoth.org).
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 2, 2019