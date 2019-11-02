Home

Pierce Brothers Valley Oaks Memorial Park
5600 Lindero Canyon Road
Westlake Village, CA 91362
(818) 889-0902
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Pierce Brothers Valley Oaks Memorial Park
5600 Lindero Canyon Road
Westlake Village, CA 91362
Sheldon Coburn Obituary
Coburn, Dr. Sheldon A. June 25, 1934 October 20, 2019 Shelly is survived by his loving sons Craig B. Coburn (Mark Swenson) and Keith R. Coburn (Tammy Park-Coburn); grandchildren Cayton and Camden Coburn; niece and nephew Deborah Coburn Ginsburg and David Coburn. There will be an informal interment of his urn at Pierce Brothers Valley Oaks, on November 18, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., Donations may be made in his memory to (http://www.alz.org/alzhemer_s_dementia) or Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust (http://www.lamoth.org).
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 2, 2019
