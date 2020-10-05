Overton Levi, Sheila
Mrs. Levi was the third of seven children born to Everette and Ida Cabelle Overton. When she was a teenager she worked on the factory line for her grandfather Anthony Overton owner of The Overton Hygienic Manufacturing Company filling elegant boxes of face powder. She was a reporter at his newspaper The Chicago Bee. She also wrote a gossip column under a pen name. Mrs. Levi was in the first graduation class of Roosevelt University in 1947 with a major in sociology. In 1952 she married Harry levi of Muncie, Indiana. They divorced some years later. In 1973 she and with her two business partners Tom O'Malley and Jim Graham founded MSTA Business College. MSTA grew to become the third largest business college in Illinois. They closed MSTA and retired in 1995. Sheila had an active retirement. She belonged to SOAR (Streeterville Organization of Active Residents) and with another volunteer the two published a well-received and much needed "Guide to Everyday Services in Streeterville." She was also an election judge from 1990 to 2002 and trained the volunteer poll workers. Just two days before her death at age 95 Sheila requested an absentee ballot at Symphony Nursing Home where she was a resident. She was also a supervisor and trainer for U.S. census years 1990 and 2000. Sheila was preceded in death by her parents Everette in 1960 and Ida in 1987. Sheila outlived her six siblings: Gwendolyn Overton, 1925; Doris Overton Griffin 1996 (d. Charles); Anthony Overton III 1999 (d. Mildred); Sandra Overton 2011; Marilyn Overton Nesbitt 2012 (d. Robert); and Victoria Overton Bates Jones 2015 (d. William). Surviving Sheila are two first cousins Martha Hill Bryant and John Overton Lewis, Sr. (Edna). Also mourning her loss are her nieces and nephews: Paul Nesbitt; Marla Nesbitt-Laws; Philip Anthony Nesbitt (Ginger); Charles Griffin (d. Linda); Ida Thornton (Ben); Barbara Lake Jones (d. Allan); Emily Bates; Gwendolyn Lake (Monroe): Sandra Elaine Jones; Anthony Overton Jones. There are 17 great nieces and nephews and 13 great-great nieces and nephews. So many good friends, former students and employees will miss Sheila Overton Levi. Funeral Services Friday October 9, 2020 10:00am wake 11:00am Service A.A. Rayner & Sons Funeral Home 318 East 71st St. Chicago, IL.
