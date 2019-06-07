|
|
EL-Mereebi, Sheila M. In loving memory of Sheila M. EL-Mereebi, of Rolling Meadows, passed peacefully June 4, 2019, after a long battle of cancer. She was born March 3, 1961. Sheila will be fondly remembered and deeply missed by her husband, Michael EL-Mereebi; son, Steven EL-Mereebi; daughter, the late Jaclynn (Michael) Kieffer; sisters, Colleen Geib and Robin Orians; brother-in-law, Mark Binder; and many nieces, nephews, family, and friends. A gathering of friends and family will be held on Sunday June 9, 2019. Visitation, from 12:30 p.m. until time of memorial service at 3:30 p.m., at Meadows Funeral Home, 3615, Kirchoff Rd., Rolling Meadows, IL. Info: (847) 253-0224 or www.Meadowsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 7, 2019