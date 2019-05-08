Daly, Sheila M. Hickey Age 63, May 5, 2019, of Chicago's Southwest side-Mt. Greenwood. Dearly beloved wife of the late John T. Daly; cherished mother of Meghan (Jim) Hart, Daniel (Caroline) Daly, Conor (Kathleen) Daly, and Michael Daly; adoring grandmother of Rosey, Deirdre, Evelyn, and John Hart, Danny, John "Potatoes," and Anthony "Meat" Daly, and Bree Marie Daly; devoted daughter of the late Jack and Gert Hickey; devoted daughter-in-law of the late James and Rosaleen Daly; loving sister of Patricia (Gale) Wilson, Michael "Mick" Hickey, the late Jack (Marilyn) Hickey, and the late Timothy Hickey; loving sister-in-law of Martin Daly, James W. (Eileen) Daly, Jr., Michael (Joan) Daly, Timothy (Maureen) Daly, Mary Rose (William) Schillo, Sally Daly Hunt (Patrick), and the late Daniel Godfrey Daly; dear aunt, friend, and second mother to many; and last, but not least, the grateful owner of beloved companion, Trusty. Visitation Thursday, May 9, 2019, at St. Christina Church, 3334 W. 111th St., Chicago, from 9:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Cremation following. In lieu of flowers, a contribution to Papa Hops Memorial Foundation, www.tomhopkinsmemorial.com, in Sheila's memory, would mean a great deal. Please visit SHEILA DALY BOOK OF MEMORIES. To express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, visit www.chapelc.com or www.facebook.com/centralchapel. Arrangements by Central Chapels, Chicago, (773) 581-9000. Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary