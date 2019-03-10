|
Wippo, Sharon Lee (nee Coffey) Age 76, beloved wife of Charles "Buddy" Wippo, Ret. Sgt. C.P.D; devoted mother of Thomas, Dennis, Michael (fiancé Deanna Cloonan), and Robert (Terri); proud grandma of Jill Marie, Justin, Danielle, Michael, Rheanne, Dennis, and Kara; great-grandmother of Coben; loving sister of Diane Hayes, Daniel (Jane) Coffey, and the late Walter (Keitha) Coffey; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral Service Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Kenny Brothers, 3600 W. 95th St., Evergreen Park, IL 60805. Entombment Private at Chapel Hill Gardens South Mausoleum. Visitation Tuesday, March 12, 2019, 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Info: (708) 425-4500 or kennybrothersfuneral.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 10, 2019