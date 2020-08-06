1/
Sharon L. Lee
Lee, Sharon L. Sharon L. Lee, nee Kinney; Devoted wife of the late Stephen; Loving mother of Stephen Jr., late Douglas, Bernard, late Kimberly (John) Baletto, and the late Anthony John Lt. U.S. Navy (Stephanie); Proud grandma of Stephanie (Dan), Tiffany (Alex), Bernard Jr. (Becky), Karen (David), Alex, Marsha, and Madison; Great-grandma of Aubrey, Alexa, Vivianna, Ramona, and Xiomara; Survived by her sister, Michelle Kinney; Dear aunt and friend to many; Visitation Friday, 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge; Interment Private; For Funeral info 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 6, 2020.
