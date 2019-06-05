|
O'Leary, Sharon Jean Fezatte Age 62. At peace on May 28, 2019. Beloved wife of Thomas M. for 39 years; loving mom of Sarah Jean O'Leary-Driscoll (Michael); devoted daughter of Shelby Jean Germany (the late Glen) and the late John Fezatte; dear sister of Jenny Gustavson (Carl) and Jim Germany (the late Deb); wonderful "Aunt Sharon" of Samantha, Jacob, and Holly; cherished daughter-in-law of Ann Marie and the late Thomas O'Leary; also loved by her O'Leary Family, sisters, and brother-in-law; and nieces and nephews. Sharon is cheerfully remembered as a professional clown, "Pie Face" with her partner "Rainbow" (Alma Shepherd). Sharon earned her Master's Degree in Library Science from the University of Wisconsin (Madison) and loved working as a children's librarian and storyteller. Sharon was an avid reader, master gardener, and a very creative crafter. A Memorial Visitation celebrating Sharon's life will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019, from 12:00 Noon to 2:00 p.m., at Curley Funeral Home (Heeney-Laughlin Directors), 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge, IL 60415. Service of Remembrance at 2:00 p.m. Interment Private. Memorials to the Lymphatic Education and Research Network, 40 Garvies Point Rd., Suite D, Glen Cove, NY 11542 or online at lymphaticnetwork.org/donate are most appreciated. Funeral Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors, (708) 636-5500 or www.heeneyfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 5, 2019