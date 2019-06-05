Home

Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
(708) 636-5500
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
Sharon Jean (Fezatte) O'Leary Obituary
O'Leary, Sharon Jean Fezatte Age 62. At peace on May 28, 2019. Beloved wife of Thomas M. for 39 years; loving mom of Sarah Jean O'Leary-Driscoll (Michael); devoted daughter of Shelby Jean Germany (the late Glen) and the late John Fezatte; dear sister of Jenny Gustavson (Carl) and Jim Germany (the late Deb); wonderful "Aunt Sharon" of Samantha, Jacob, and Holly; cherished daughter-in-law of Ann Marie and the late Thomas O'Leary; also loved by her O'Leary Family, sisters, and brother-in-law; and nieces and nephews. Sharon is cheerfully remembered as a professional clown, "Pie Face" with her partner "Rainbow" (Alma Shepherd). Sharon earned her Master's Degree in Library Science from the University of Wisconsin (Madison) and loved working as a children's librarian and storyteller. Sharon was an avid reader, master gardener, and a very creative crafter. A Memorial Visitation celebrating Sharon's life will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019, from 12:00 Noon to 2:00 p.m., at Curley Funeral Home (Heeney-Laughlin Directors), 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge, IL 60415. Service of Remembrance at 2:00 p.m. Interment Private. Memorials to the Lymphatic Education and Research Network, 40 Garvies Point Rd., Suite D, Glen Cove, NY 11542 or online at lymphaticnetwork.org/donate are most appreciated. Funeral Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors, (708) 636-5500 or www.heeneyfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 5, 2019
