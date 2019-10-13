|
|
Hart, Sharon Harris Born and raised in rural West Virginia, and well-known fashion designer, passed away peacefully on September 27, 2019, in her home in Chicago, surrounded by family and close friends. Acknowledged and admired for her entrepreneurial energy, creativity, and timeless fashion designs for women, Sharon Hart founded and maintained a successful business, known for classic, custom-made women's clothing. The best-dressed women in Chicago wore Sharon Hart's clothes. Sharon was previously married to John Hart (Carol Prins). Sharon's grandmother taught Sharon early on how to make her own clothes, a talent that later won her the reputation for being the best-dressed girl in school, and eventually led to Sharon, at the age of 18, entering and winning the crown at the Miss West Virginia contest. Following college, Sharon traveled to Europe where she was inspired by haute couture, which was to become her business model as she parlayed her talents and launched a successful fashion design business in Chicago. Sharon was soon after named by Polo magazine as "The newest and most spectacular fashion success story", and then by Town and Country magazine "The Outstanding New American Designer of the Year". Sharon summed up her life by saying, "I've lived a very exciting life. I've been a diabetic for almost 60 years, it's something I couldn't change, but I never thought it would hold me back. I've made my choices, and it hasn't been all roses, but the thing is, I just don't blame it on anybody else. I love experiencing whatever I can do. I've been very happy with my life." This multi-faceted, caring, loving woman almost never talked about herself, because she always had a question about "you". While making haute couture, Sharon Hart taught Fashion Design at the Art Institute of Chicago, wrote a social column for the Chicago Sun Times, and found time to be a board member for Traveler's Aid, the Lincoln Park Zoo, and the Chicago Historical Society. Sharon loved art, travel, flowers and gardening, classical and jazz music, and fine dining. Sharon never let up because she felt that there was so much to love about life! Sharon Hart was fearless, independent, and giving. Towards the end of her life, Sharon would play her favorite song first thing in the morning, Frank Sinatra's "I Did it My Way". Celebration of Life at a later time. Donations in memory of Sharon Harris Hart can be made to the organization or charity of each individual's choice. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 13, 2019