Sharon Gilliam Obituary
Gilliam Gist, Sharon Passed on February 16, 2020 after a long illness. She will be remembered as an outstanding leader in Chicago Government as Budget Director for Mayor Harold Washington, Chief of Staff for Mayor Eugene Sawyer, Budget Director Washington DC Government, CHA Board Chair by Mayor Richard Daley , board member of Chicago Board of Education, Mundelein College, President of the Chicago History Museum, board member of Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Executive VP of Unison Maximus Consulting, among so many other roles and engagements. A sharp intellectual, a person of quite wisdom. She was a brilliant Administrator who cut to the chase to the kernel of the issues. Rest in Peace, our dear friend and friend of many... Funeral, February 22, 2020 Noon at Unity Funeral Parlor, 4114 S. Michigan ave., Chicago, IL 60653.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 19, 2020
