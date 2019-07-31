Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mount Auburn Funeral Home
4101 South Oak Park Ave
Stickney, IL 60402
(708) 749-2033
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mount Auburn Funeral Home
4101 S. Oak Park Avenue
Stickney, IL
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Mount Auburn Funeral Home
4101 S. Oak Park Avenue
Stickney, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Elias
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Elias


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon Elias Obituary
Elias, Sharon Ann Born to the late Frank and Gloria Kleczka. Beloved wife of Gerald J. Elias; loving mother of Teri (Jack) Storino and Joseph Elias; cherished grandmother of Joseph, Jr. and Justin Elias, Gemma and Ian Storino; dear sister of Frank (the late Cynthia) Kleczka and Alan (Paula) Kleczka; fond aunt of Billy (My) Kleczka, Kelly (Michael) Elliott, Megan and Danielle Kleczka.; like a grandmother to Lyllyan and Lyndsey Kurina. Memorial contributions to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network would be appreciated. Visitation Thursday, August 1, 2019, from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at Mount Auburn Funeral Home, 4101 S. Oak Park Avenue, Stickney, IL 60402, (708) 749-2033. Funeral Chapel Service Friday, August 2, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Mount Auburn Funeral Home. Interment Mount Auburn Memorial Park. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MountAuburnFuneralHome.com for the Elias family.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mount Auburn Funeral Home
Download Now