Elias, Sharon Ann Born to the late Frank and Gloria Kleczka. Beloved wife of Gerald J. Elias; loving mother of Teri (Jack) Storino and Joseph Elias; cherished grandmother of Joseph, Jr. and Justin Elias, Gemma and Ian Storino; dear sister of Frank (the late Cynthia) Kleczka and Alan (Paula) Kleczka; fond aunt of Billy (My) Kleczka, Kelly (Michael) Elliott, Megan and Danielle Kleczka.; like a grandmother to Lyllyan and Lyndsey Kurina. Memorial contributions to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network would be appreciated. Visitation Thursday, August 1, 2019, from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at Mount Auburn Funeral Home, 4101 S. Oak Park Avenue, Stickney, IL 60402, (708) 749-2033. Funeral Chapel Service Friday, August 2, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Mount Auburn Funeral Home. Interment Mount Auburn Memorial Park. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MountAuburnFuneralHome.com for the Elias family.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 31, 2019