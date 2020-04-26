Burns, Sharon A. "Nani" Sharon A. "Nani" Burns, 70, April 18, 2020, beloved daughter of the late Robert and Frances Burns, nee Walsh; loving sister of the late Patrick "Bro" Burns, Mary (late Dan) Kennedy, Robert Burns, Betty Burns, and Shirley Burns; fond aunt of Colleen Dugandzic, Sharon and Joe Gusich, Darleen (Troy) Steele, and Zachary Mitchell; great-aunt of 11; dear niece of Shirley Walsh and Marilyn Stack; dearest cousin of many; godmother of 5; cherished friend of Karen Daley and the Bimbos. Sharon was a longtime City of Chicago employee. She was a loyal parishioner of St. Gabriel Church and worked selflessly for the church and rectory for over 40 years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Gabriel's Church, 4522 S. Wallace St., Chicago, lL 60609. The Burns Family appreciates your prayers and support at this most difficult time as Sharon's death occurs during the restrictions and precautions of Coronavirus. They look forward to honoring Sharon's life in a fitting manner at a future date. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at St. Gabriel Church, to be announced. When the schedule is finalized the McInerney website and Facebook pages will be updated. Please visit SHARON BURNS BOOK OF MEMORIES. To express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, visit www.chapelc.com or facebook.com/funeralmc. Arrangements by McINERNEY CENTRAL CHAPEL, Chicago. For information, (773) 268-0703 or (773) 581-9000.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 26, 2020.