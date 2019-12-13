Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Chicago Jewish Funerals
8851 Skokie Blvd
Skokie, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Seymour Levine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Seymour Levine

Add a Memory
Seymour Levine Obituary
Levine , Seymour Seymour Levine, Beloved husband of the late Marlene Levine for 64 years. Loving father of David (Susan) Levine, Michael Levine, and Andrew Levine. Proud grandfather of Daniel, Benjamin, Jacob, Emma, Sara, Laura, Aaron, and Matthew Levine. Service Friday 10AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Westlawn. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the The Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 7th Floor, New York, New York 10001 www.alzfdn.org Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Seymour's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Download Now