Levine , Seymour Seymour Levine, Beloved husband of the late Marlene Levine for 64 years. Loving father of David (Susan) Levine, Michael Levine, and Andrew Levine. Proud grandfather of Daniel, Benjamin, Jacob, Emma, Sara, Laura, Aaron, and Matthew Levine. Service Friday 10AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Westlawn. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the The Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 7th Floor, New York, New York 10001 www.alzfdn.org Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 13, 2019