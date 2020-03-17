|
|
Kozer, Seymour Seymour Kozer. Loving husband of Marlene, nee Garfine. Cherished father of Keith (the late Linda) Kozer, Karen (the late Marc Schwartz). Adored grandfather of Jacob Kozer, Michael and Nikki Schwartz. Dear brother of the late Ruthie (the late Bernard) Klibanow and the late Bebe (the late Seeman) Mandel. Fond uncle of many. Private graveside services will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie, IL. Memorial contributions may be made The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation 11 South LaSalle Street, Ste. 1800, Chicago, IL 60603, www.jdrf.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 17, 2020