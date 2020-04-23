Seymour Handwerker
Handwerker, Seymour "Sy" Seymour "Sy" Handwerker, 87. Beloved, devoted husband of 48 years to the late Marilyn Iris Handwerker nee Parker. Loving, forever giving father of Jaye (Victor) Marban, Dana (Marc) Price and Steve Handwerker. Incredibly proud grandfather of AriBelle, Gaby, Sammy, and Tals Marban, Marissa, Emmett and Amanda Price. Adored brother of the late Evelyn (Nate) Neiberg, cousin and friend to many. Collegiate athlete, honored U.S. Army Spec-4 public affairs, award-winning public relations vanguard, philanthropist. In order to keep everyone safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, all services and shiva are private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to Maot Chitim of Greater Chicago, 3710 Commercial Ave #7, Northbrook, IL 60062, www.maotchitim.org or The Michael I. Jacobson Memorial Gomle Fund, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Road, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089, www.gomlefund.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 23, 2020.
