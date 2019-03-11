Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Congregation Rodfei Zedek
5200 Hyde Park Blvd.
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Joe's Stone Crab & Steak House
60 E Grand Avenue
Cohen, Seymour Aaron 91. Beloved husband of Merle Goldblatt Cohen. Loving father of Lisa (Gary) Schenkman and Aaron (Leslie) Cohen. Proud grandfather of Zach and Laurel Schenkman and Isabel and Simon Cohen. Caring brother of Zelma Meltzer. Funeral services Tuesday March, 12 at 10:30AM at Congregation Rodfei Zedek, 5200 Hyde Park Blvd. Interment private. A celebration of his life will be held on Wednesday March, 13 at Joe's Stone Crab & Steak House, 60 E Grand Avenue, from 4-7 in the afternoonappetizers and drinks will be served. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to either The University Of Chicago Cancer Research Foundation at 130 East Randolph Street, Suite 2500 Chicago, IL 60601 or The Better Government Association at 223 West Jackson Blvd, Suite 300 Chicago, IL 60606. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals-Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 11, 2019
