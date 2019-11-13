|
Zepeda, Sergio R. Age 64. Beloved husband of the late Maria T. Zepeda (nee Jorge); loving father of Bertha (Sean) Sitzes and Sergio (Brenda) Zepeda; fond grandfather of Ethan Sitzes, Jude Sitzes, Elijah Zepeda and Andrea Zepeda; dear son of the late Refugio Zepeda and the late Maria Zepeda (nee Rodriguez); dear brother of John (Robin) Zepeda, Mary Zepeda, Lucy (Manuel) Lara, Ernesto (Anita) Zepeda, Gustavo Zepeda, Jose (Diana) Zepeda, Griselda (Ricardo) Vazquez and the late Henrietta Hernandez; dear brother-in-law of Olga Rios, Alicia Jorge, Josefina Jorge, Rosa Garcia, Jose (Janice) Jorge and the late Bertha Jorge; uncle, cousin and friend of many. Employee of the City of Chicago as an Electrician. Funeral Friday 9:00 a.m. from the Wolniak Funeral Home, 5700 S. Pulaski Rd. to St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. 773-767-4500 or www.wolniakfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 13, 2019