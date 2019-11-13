Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wolniak Funeral Home
5700 South Pulaski Road
Chicago, IL 60629
773-767-4500
For more information about
Sergio Zepeda
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wolniak Funeral Home
5700 South Pulaski Road
Chicago, IL
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
9:00 AM
Wolniak Funeral Home
5700 South Pulaski Road
Chicago, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Sergio Zepeda
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sergio Zepeda


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sergio Zepeda Obituary
Zepeda, Sergio R. Age 64. Beloved husband of the late Maria T. Zepeda (nee Jorge); loving father of Bertha (Sean) Sitzes and Sergio (Brenda) Zepeda; fond grandfather of Ethan Sitzes, Jude Sitzes, Elijah Zepeda and Andrea Zepeda; dear son of the late Refugio Zepeda and the late Maria Zepeda (nee Rodriguez); dear brother of John (Robin) Zepeda, Mary Zepeda, Lucy (Manuel) Lara, Ernesto (Anita) Zepeda, Gustavo Zepeda, Jose (Diana) Zepeda, Griselda (Ricardo) Vazquez and the late Henrietta Hernandez; dear brother-in-law of Olga Rios, Alicia Jorge, Josefina Jorge, Rosa Garcia, Jose (Janice) Jorge and the late Bertha Jorge; uncle, cousin and friend of many. Employee of the City of Chicago as an Electrician. Funeral Friday 9:00 a.m. from the Wolniak Funeral Home, 5700 S. Pulaski Rd. to St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. 773-767-4500 or www.wolniakfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sergio's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -