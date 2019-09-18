Home

Scott Rocen


1967 - 2019
Scott Rocen Obituary
Rocen, Scott A. 52 years old, born June 26, 1967, and passed away September 12, 2019. Resided in Edison Park, Chicago, Sturgeon Bay, WI, and Pecatonica, IL. Enjoyed fishing, cooking, taking care of cats, and his friends. He leaves behind a loving and caring mother, Toni; brother, Jerry (Valerie); brother, Patrick (Jennie); sister, Jennifer (Steve); and many nieces, nephews, and cats. Preceded in death by his father, grandparents, and aunt. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Paws Humane Society of Rockford, IL. Burial will be private.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 18, 2019
