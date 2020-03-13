|
|
Gerzen, Scott A. Age 43, beloved son of Monica (Jim) Shaughnessy and Anthony (Donna) Gerzen; devoted father of Kailey and Collin; cherished companion of Deborah Schefske; dear brother of the late Denise Gerzen; proud grandson of the late Johanna Morgan and Sophie and Frank Gerzen. Visitation Saturday 3:00-9:00 p.m. with at Funeral Service at 7:00 p.m. at Lawn Funeral Home, 7909 State Road (5500W), Burbank, IL 60459. Interment Private. Funeral info, (708) 636-2320.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 13, 2020