Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7909 State Rd.
Burbank, IL 60459
708- 636-2320
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7909 State Rd.
Burbank, IL 60459
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
7:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7909 State Rd.
Burbank, IL 60459
Scott Gerzen Obituary
Gerzen, Scott A. Age 43, beloved son of Monica (Jim) Shaughnessy and Anthony (Donna) Gerzen; devoted father of Kailey and Collin; cherished companion of Deborah Schefske; dear brother of the late Denise Gerzen; proud grandson of the late Johanna Morgan and Sophie and Frank Gerzen. Visitation Saturday 3:00-9:00 p.m. with at Funeral Service at 7:00 p.m. at Lawn Funeral Home, 7909 State Road (5500W), Burbank, IL 60459. Interment Private. Funeral info, (708) 636-2320.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 13, 2020
