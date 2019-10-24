|
Feaman,Scott DiedpeacefullyathomeonFriday, October 18, 2019, inChicago, IL,at the age of69. Scottis survived byhis wife, Linda Feaman; his son, Brandon Feaman and his wife, Kim Feaman; his daughters, Danielle Spencer and her husband, Andrew Spencer, and Vanessa Feaman; his brothers, Mark, Ralph, Paul and Patrick Feaman; his sisters, Mary Jo Tuton and Suzanne Feaman; and four grandchildren, Jayden Feaman, Brynne Feaman, Olivia Spencer and Holly Feaman.He was preceded in death byhis parents, Dorothy and Vernon Feaman; and his brothers, Chris and Jack Feaman. Scottwas born onMay 4, 1950, inChicago, IL,toDorothy and Vernon Feaman. Hegraduated from Brother Rice High School, Northern Illinois University for his Bachelor's Degree, Chicago State for his Master's Degree and John Marshall Law School for his JD Degree. HemarriedLinda (Cates) Feaman in1975. He started working in education as a teacher at Chicago Reed, from there become principal at Earl School and finished his career as principal at Lake View High School, in Chicago, IL. He retired from Chicago Public Schools in 2006 and went on to enjoy golfing, reading, travel and spending time with his family.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 24, 2019