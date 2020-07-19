Sanchez, Sarita
Sarita Sanchez Age 94, passed away peacefully at her home in Chicago on July 16th. Beloved wife of the late Felio; She is survived by her loving children Miriam I. Sanchez, Araselis (Andrew Jr.) Velasquez and Orlando (Lydia) Sanchez; her six grandsons; her ten great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter Sara O. Sanchez. Visitation Tuesday 3:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m. at Peterson-Bassi Chapels, 6938 W. North Avenue, Chicago, IL. 60707. Funeral service Wednesday 11:00 a.m. at funeral home. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. Info 773.637.4441 or www.petersonfuneralhome.com
Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com