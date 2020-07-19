1/1
Sarita Sanchez
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sarita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sanchez, Sarita

Sarita Sanchez Age 94, passed away peacefully at her home in Chicago on July 16th. Beloved wife of the late Felio; She is survived by her loving children Miriam I. Sanchez, Araselis (Andrew Jr.) Velasquez and Orlando (Lydia) Sanchez; her six grandsons; her ten great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter Sara O. Sanchez. Visitation Tuesday 3:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m. at Peterson-Bassi Chapels, 6938 W. North Avenue, Chicago, IL. 60707. Funeral service Wednesday 11:00 a.m. at funeral home. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. Info 773.637.4441 or www.petersonfuneralhome.com

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Peterson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
22
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Peterson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Peterson Funeral Home
6938 West North Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
(773) 637-4441
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chicago Sun-Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved