Sarah Murray
Murray, Sarah

(nee Dinovo), age 91. Beloved wife of the late Matthew, Ret. CPD. Loving mother of Matthew (Linda), John (Patricia), Margie (late Carlos) Gonzalez, Thomas (Diana), Michael (late Jacalyn) and the late Timothy (Heidi) Murray. Devoted grandmother of 24. Cherished great grandmother of 40. Dearest sister of Gussie, late Mary, late Roy and late Tony. Dear sister-in-law of Joan Dinovo and other sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday 3-9 p.m. Funeral services Wednesday, October 7, 2020, 8:45 a.m. prayers from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to St. Christina Church. Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Please note: COVID-19 restrictions will be observed with masks required and social distancing. For funeral info (708) 422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Funeral service
08:45 AM
Curley Funeral Home
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
