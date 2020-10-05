Sarah Murray

Murray, Sarah
(nee Dinovo), age 91. Beloved wife of the late Matthew, Ret. CPD. Loving mother of Matthew (Linda), John (Patricia), Margie (late Carlos) Gonzalez, Thomas (Diana), Michael (late Jacalyn) and the late Timothy (Heidi) Murray. Devoted grandmother of 24. Cherished great grandmother of 40. Dearest sister of Gussie, late Mary, late Roy and late Tony. Dear sister-in-law of Joan Dinovo and other sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday 3-9 p.m. Funeral services Wednesday, October 7, 2020, 8:45 a.m. prayers from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to St. Christina Church. Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Please note: COVID-19 restrictions will be observed with masks required and social distancing. For funeral info (708) 422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
.
