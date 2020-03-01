|
Kallick, Dr. Sarah J. 1966-2020. OnFebruary 20, 2020, beloved psychotherapist Sarah Joanna Kallick Psy.D died at home, surrounded by her family.Sarah was born in Evanston, Illinois, onMay 13, 1966.She graduated from New Trier High School in 1984 and had attended National Music Camp at Interlochen, Michigan as a cellist. She attended Occidental College in Los Angeles as a psychology major, also registering for orchestra and chamber music where she and violinist Paul Vanderwerf were assigned to a string quartet together. Their love of music remained a shared passion ever since. After her graduation in 1988, Sarah and Paul married and lived in Oakland, California as they both began their graduate studies. Upon moving back to the Chicago area in 1990, Sarah continued her graduate studies at Illinois School of Professional Psychology, earning Master and Doctoral degrees. As a licensed psychotherapist, Dr. Kallick developed an eclectic approach that included psycho-dynamic, developmental, cognitive, behavioral, inter-subjective, and Eastern mindfulness concepts to empower clients and increase their self-trust through a nonjudgmental exploration of thoughts and feelings. Her specialties included applications of Mindfulness to psychotherapy, process group therapy, marital therapy utilizing concepts of Imago Therapy and Schema Therapy, women's issues, integration of psychology and spirituality, and treatment of anxiety, depression, grief and loss, and life transitions. She was active for years in the Illinois Group Psychotherapy Society where she served as President and Co-Chair of the Program and Training Committee. More information on Dr. Kallick's professional career can be found here:http://integratedlifeservices.org/skbio.htm Sarah was passionate about her work, which brought her such joy.But the highlights of her life were her two children, who filled her with great pride, laughter, exuberance, and inspiration. Sarah is survived by her dear husband, Paul, her beloved children, Mattias and Emily, her father Bruce Kallick and stepmother Claudia, brother Steve, sister Kathy, cousin Diana, Aunt Sharon, nieces and nephews Juniper, Jeremy, Riley, Josh, Christian, and Mathew, and so many dear and loving family members and friends. A service in memorial will be at Evanston Unitarian Church onMarch 22, 2020 at 3:00 p.m.Sarah's memory can be honored by making donations to Illinois Group Psychotherapy Society atilgps.organd North Shore University Hospicehttps://www.northshore.org/hospice/
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 1, 2020