Halaburt-Johnson, Sarah R. Age 43, late of Frankfort. Beloved wife of David Johnson; devoted daughter of the late Edward J. and Mary E. (née O'Malley) Halaburt; loving sister of John, Edward (Colleen), and the late Patrick G. Halaburt; dear niece, cousin, and friend of many. Sarah was a telemetry R.N. at Palos Community Hospital, and loved all animals, especially her beloved dogs. Visitation Sunday from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. Funeral Monday 10:45 a.m. from Thornridge Funeral Home (Janusz Family Funeral Service), 14318 S. LaGrange Rd. (Northbound traffic: U-turn permitted at 143rd St.) Orland Park to St. Francis of Assisi Mass, 11:30 a.m. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Appendix Cancer Pseudomyxoma Peritonei Research Foundation. (708) 460-2300 or www.thornridgefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 21, 2020