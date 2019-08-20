|
|
Cunningham, Sarah M. Found peace on August 15th, 2019. Loving daughter of Maria and the late Dick Cunningham. Devoted sister to Jesse and Maria Cunningham. Adored niece, cousin and true friend to countless. Sarah worked for many publishing companies throughout her career, but at heart, she was an unending student of humanity and our planet. She was an obsessive White Sox fan like her father. Her thirst to know, her thirst to share, her thirst to understand, and her thirst for justice brought a special beauty to our world. "If you keep your heart open through everything, your pain can become your greatest ally in your life's search for love and wisdom." Funeral Thursday 9:00 a.m. from Donnellan Funeral Home, 10525 S. Western Ave., Chicago to St. Barnabas Church, 10134 S. Longwood Dr. for Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment private. Visitation Wednesday 3:00 p.m.8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bail Project P.O. Box 750, Venice, CA 90294, www.bailproject.org or the Innocence Project at www.innocenceproject.org. Info (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 20, 2019