Brimer, Sarah Sarah Brimer nee Wasserman 103. Beloved wife of the late Moses Brimer. Loving mother of Arlene (Chris Mailing) Brimer and the late Dr. Elaine Brimer. Proud grandmother of Hope. Dear sister of the late Benjamin (the late Lillian) Wasserman, the late Hymie Wasserman and the late Eva (the late Julius) Silverman. Private graveside services were held at the Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to Hadassah Chicago-North Shore, 60 Revere Drive, suite 800, Northbrook, IL 60062, www.hadassah.org/regions/chicago-north-shore/ or Aitz Hayim Center for Jewish Living, 1185 Sheridan Road, Glencoe, IL 60022, www.aitzhayim.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 5, 2020