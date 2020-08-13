McCafferty, Sarah Anne
Age 32, a resident of Peoria, IL, formerly of Tinley Park and Chicago's East Side, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Beloved daughter of Annette Milkowski and Brian F. McCafferty; favorite sister of Brian J. McCafferty and Kelsey McCafferty; amazing aunt to Ayden J. McCafferty; the best Maw Dog with Paw Dog Jonathan "JJ" Jones to the wonderful Lumen Rose McDogski; also survived by cherished aunts, uncles, and cousins. Sarah was a LCSW who wanted to help everyone and was an advocate for the Peoria Center for Prevention of Abuse. Sarah loved exploring nature and enjoyed running including the Disney Princess Marathon and Peoria Pumpkin Run. She was the biggest White Sox fan. The impact she made on us and the world will never be forgotten. Visitation at Kurtz Memorial Chapel in Frankfort, IL on Saturday, August 15 from 3-8 PM. Wearing masks and social distancing are mandatory for all those in attendance. In lieu of flowers, donations to local animal shelters or the National Suicide Prevention would be appreciated. Info www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com
