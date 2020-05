Rossi, Santa "Sandy" (nee DeFrancesco) Beloved wife of the late Carlo; loving mother of Carl Rossi, and Ann (the late Kevin) Hacker; beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Catherine "Katie" DeFrancesco; fond grandmother of Carly Hacker; dear sister of Rose (the late Everett) Bartlebaugh, and the late Santo, Vincent, Concetta "Tina" (Donald) Connor, Vincenzina "Jenny" (Jesse) Crocker, and Salvatore "Sam" (Rosemary) DeFrancesco; fond aunt and great aunt to many. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to charity of choice . Services Private and entrusted to Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com