Rossi, Santa "Sandy" (nee DeFrancesco) Beloved wife of the late Carlo; loving mother of Carl Rossi, and Ann (the late Kevin) Hacker; beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Catherine "Katie" DeFrancesco; fond grandmother of Carly Hacker; dear sister of Rose (the late Everett) Bartlebaugh, and the late Santo, Vincent, Concetta "Tina" (Donald) Connor, Vincenzina "Jenny" (Jesse) Crocker, and Salvatore "Sam" (Rosemary) DeFrancesco; fond aunt and great aunt to many. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to charity of choice. Services Private and entrusted to Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 24, 2020.