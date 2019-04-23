Home

Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
(847) 256-5700
Sanford Cantor
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
Cantor, Sanford Age 85, of Glencoe. Cherished husband of Patricia (nee Anderson); loving father of Aimee (John) Moyer, David Cantor and Leighann (Craig) Stevens; proud grandfather of Rachel, Hannah, Zachary, Danielle, Nicole, Jodie, Alexys, Adam, Emma, Samone, and great-grandfather of Ava, Violet, Conor, Jackson and Colton; caring brother of the late Irwin (Alana) Cantor and the late Eileen (late Frederick) Adler. Funeral Services will be held 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd., Wilmette, IL 60091. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Contribution to Jewish Child & Family Services (www.jcfs.org) or Jewish United Fund (www.juf.org) appreciated. Funeral information, 847-256-5700.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 23, 2019
