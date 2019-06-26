|
Wontor, Sandra D. (nee Stelmaszek) Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Wontor; dear mother of Jennifer (Scott) Denny, Joseph C. (Danielle Roach) and Marc (Angie Ronspies) Wontor; dear grandmother of Christopher, Nicholas, Katelyn and Jonathon; dear sister of Christine (Alan) Kupsik, Cynthia, Thomas and the late Richard (surviving Kathie) Stelmaszek; our dear niece, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Memorial visitation on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Sacred Heart Croatian Parish, 2864 East 96th St., Chicago, IL 60617, 10:00 a.m. until memorial Mass at 11:00 a.m. Contributions to the appreciated.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 26, 2019