Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Croatian Parish
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Croatian Parish
2864 East 96th St.
Chicago, IL
Sandra Wontor Obituary
Wontor, Sandra D. (nee Stelmaszek) Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Wontor; dear mother of Jennifer (Scott) Denny, Joseph C. (Danielle Roach) and Marc (Angie Ronspies) Wontor; dear grandmother of Christopher, Nicholas, Katelyn and Jonathon; dear sister of Christine (Alan) Kupsik, Cynthia, Thomas and the late Richard (surviving Kathie) Stelmaszek; our dear niece, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Memorial visitation on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Sacred Heart Croatian Parish, 2864 East 96th St., Chicago, IL 60617, 10:00 a.m. until memorial Mass at 11:00 a.m. Contributions to the appreciated.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 26, 2019
