Welker, Sandra Age 73, of Naples, FL, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019, with her loving family by her side. Sandra was born October 15, 1945 in Milwaukee, WI to the late Lloyd P. and Sylvia (Belot) Post. She was married to late Rodger Welker for 40 years. They raised two daughters, Sara and Megan, in Waukegan, IL. Since moving to Naples, Sandra's passions have been serving on the Board and volunteering with Christ Child Society of Naples, playing bridge with multiple groups, traveling the world with friends, volunteering with Greater Naples Leadership and spending time with her family. She was happiest when she could combine these passions together. Sandra was known for her love of decorating the house for the holidays, her entertaining skills and being a good and loyal friend. She is survived by her two daughters, Sara Welker, of Solana Beach, CA, and Megan Welker (Jeremy Pincombe), of Naples, FL; and three granddaughters, Madeline, Julia and Meredith. She is also survived by her brother, Robert Post, of Stuart Drafts, VA; and many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, July 12, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 625 111th Ave., No., Naples, FL 34108. The family will receive friends at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Inurnment will follow in St. John the Evangelist Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Avow Hospice, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, FL 34105 or to Christ Child Society of Naples Habitat for Humanity New Home Fund, P.O. Box 770179, Naples, FL 34107. To sign her online guest register or to leave online condolences, please visit www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are being handled by Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home. Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 7, 2019