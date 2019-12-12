Home

John G. Ligda Funeral Director
9630 S Ridgeway Avenue
Evergreen Park, IL 60805
(708) 390-1200
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
St. James Catholic Church
820 N. Arlington Heights Rd
Sandra Sutter Obituary
Sutter, Sandra J., (nee Lotti) Age 82, late of Rolling Meadows, formerly of Chicago's Canaryville neighborhood; cherished wife of Raymond; beloved mother of the late David; loving grandmother of Ezri; daughter of the late Oscar and Margaret Lotti; sister of Marilyn Jeske, the late Diane Dever and Patricia Sheehan. Member Local 710. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 12:00 noon at St. James Catholic Church, 820 N. Arlington Heights Rd. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in Sandra's name to the Anne and Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, 225 E. Chicago Avenue, Box 4, Chicago, IL 60611. Arrangements entrusted to John G. Ligda, Ltd. (708) 390-1200 or JohnLigda.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 12, 2019
