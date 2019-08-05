|
Super, Sandra L. "Sandy" (nee King) 62 of Addison. Beloved wife of Michael J.; loving sister of Phillip (Judy) King and the late Pamela Gordon; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Service Wednesday 9:30 a.m. at Humes Funeral Home, 320 W. Lake St., Addison (2 mi. W. of Rt. 83, 2 mi. E. of Rt. 53). Interment Fairmount Cemetery in Willow Springs. Visitation Tuesday 2:00-8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the greatly appreciated. For info, www.HumesFH.com or 630.628.8808.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 5, 2019