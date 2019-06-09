Rogers, Sandra M. (nee Walthers-Tatro) Age 78, of Plainfield, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019. Born September 11, 1940, in Chicago, she was the daughter of the late John and Ruth Mary (nee Brown) Tatro. Sandra leaves as her legacy four children, Robert (Sherry) Rogers, Diana (Matt) Ulmer, Denise Bruebach and Phyllis (John) Rogers. She was also the beloved grandmother of nine; great-grandmother of seven; and fond sister of George (Nancy) Walthers, Michael (Barbara) Tatro, Bill Tatro and Beth (Don) Pruett. A Mass of Christian Burial for Sandra M. Rogers will be Friday, June 14, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, 15629 South Route 59, Plainfield, IL 60544. Family and friends will be received one hour prior to services at the church. Cremation rites have been accorded and interment will be in Plainfield Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in honor of her granddaughter may be directed to the Hydrocephalus Association, Attn: Data Entry Specialist, 9249 S. Broadway, Suite 200-845, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129, www.hydroassoc.org. Fred C. Dames Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com. Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary