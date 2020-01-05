|
Erickson, Sandra J. Sandra J. Erickson, age 77 was a longtime resident of Romeoville, IL, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William Erickson; loving mother of Ken Erickson, Karen (Patrick) Petty and Susan Erickson; devoted grandmother of Chad Rodriguez, Shannon (Christopher) Baskerville and Brianna Kopel and great-grandmother of Kiley and Kennedy; fond sister of Dolores (Al) Fredericks, Thomas Watts and the late Donald (Mary) Watts and the late Robert Watts; many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Erickson was retired from Valley View School District 365 U after 25 plus years of service. Visitation Monday, January 6, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. 8:00 p.m. at Anderson Memorial Chapel, 606 Townhall Dr., Romeoville, IL, funeral service Tuesday, January 7, 2020 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home chapel. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Romeoville, IL.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 5, 2020