Bolin, Sandra May Age 73, died onMarch 16, 2019. She was the dear sister of Marla and Paul/Bill (Marge Mankus); aunt of Trudy (Paul Stauffer) and Christine; and a friend to many. She was a talented artist, computer whiz, loved Welsh Terriers, and was a lifelong Democrat. Her philosophy of life could be summed up in her favorite quote from Mahatma Gandhi: "Be the change you wish to see in the world". A Celebration of Life get together is being planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Joliet Area Community Hospice or the Kidney Project at U.C.S.F. would be appreciated.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 20, 2019
