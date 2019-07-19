Home

Dalcamo Funeral Home
470 W 26Th St
Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 842-8681
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Nativity of Our Lord Church
Corner of 37th Street and Union Ave
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Nativity of Our Lord Church
Corner of 37th Street and Union Ave.
Sandra Bailey Obituary
Bailey, Sandra nee Haynes; beloved wife of Tom; loving mother of Donielle (Preston) Breunig and Jennifer (Justin) Roppolo; cherished grandmother of Kea Marie, Daniel, Madeline and Meredith; devoted daughter of the late Sabina Haynes; dear sister of Patrick (Christine) Haynes, Linda (Edward) Finley and the late Christopher (Victoria) Haynes; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday, July 20th from 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. at Nativity of Our Lord Church (Corner of 37th Street and Union Ave.) Cremation Oak Ridge Cemetery. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Dalcamo Funeral Home, 312-842-8681 or www.dalcamofuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 19, 2019
