|
|
Bailey, Sandra nee Haynes; beloved wife of Tom; loving mother of Donielle (Preston) Breunig and Jennifer (Justin) Roppolo; cherished grandmother of Kea Marie, Daniel, Madeline and Meredith; devoted daughter of the late Sabina Haynes; dear sister of Patrick (Christine) Haynes, Linda (Edward) Finley and the late Christopher (Victoria) Haynes; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday, July 20th from 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. at Nativity of Our Lord Church (Corner of 37th Street and Union Ave.) Cremation Oak Ridge Cemetery. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Dalcamo Funeral Home, 312-842-8681 or www.dalcamofuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 19, 2019