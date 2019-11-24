|
|
Scaletta, Samuel J. World War II Army Veteran. Cherished son of the late James and Jean Scaletta; dearest brother of Joseph Scaletta; dear uncle of Michael and Larry Scaletta; fond friend of Timothy and Phyllis O'Connor. Visitation for Samuel will be held on Monday, November 25th, from 10:00 a.m. until Mass of Catholic Burial 11:00 a.m. at St. Monica Church, 5136 North Nottingham Ave., Chicago 60656. Entombment Queen of Heaven. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Casey Laskowski Funeral Home. For funeral information, please call 773-777-6300 or www. caseylaskowskifh.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 24, 2019