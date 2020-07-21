Scifo, Sr., Sam Sam Scifo, Sr., age 94, WWII Navy Veteran. Dearly beloved husband of the late Rosalie (nee Phistry). Loving father of Linda (Thomas) Walsh, Sam (Martha) Scifo, Jr., and Raymond Scifo. Cherished grandfather of Sarah (John) Goodfellow, Michael (Sara) Scifo, Thomas and Christopher Walsh and Katie (Robert) Kirykowicz. Great-grandfather of Vincent Scifo, Emma, Jack and Noah Goodfellow and Gisselle Raya. Dear brother of the late Anthony (late Michelina), the late James (late Theresa), the late Josephine Perrone and the late Mary (Peter) Berger. Adored brother in law of Mary Ann Phistry, Anthony Phistry, the late Phillip Phistry, the late Clara (late Gerald) Miller and the late Louis (Dorothy) Phistry. Fond uncle, cousin and friend of many. Former usher at St. Cornelius Church for over 30 years. Visitation Wednesday, July 22, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Funeral Thursday 10:00 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Cornelius Church for Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. Due to the current health guidelines, Masks are required at all times and we are limited to 50 attendees at a time. We ask that those in attendance please pay their respects and quickly exit the funeral home and please remember to social distance. Please refrain from bringing food or beverage into the funeral home. Funeral Info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com
