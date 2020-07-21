1/
Sam Scifo Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sam's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Scifo, Sr., Sam Sam Scifo, Sr., age 94, WWII Navy Veteran. Dearly beloved husband of the late Rosalie (nee Phistry). Loving father of Linda (Thomas) Walsh, Sam (Martha) Scifo, Jr., and Raymond Scifo. Cherished grandfather of Sarah (John) Goodfellow, Michael (Sara) Scifo, Thomas and Christopher Walsh and Katie (Robert) Kirykowicz. Great-grandfather of Vincent Scifo, Emma, Jack and Noah Goodfellow and Gisselle Raya. Dear brother of the late Anthony (late Michelina), the late James (late Theresa), the late Josephine Perrone and the late Mary (Peter) Berger. Adored brother in law of Mary Ann Phistry, Anthony Phistry, the late Phillip Phistry, the late Clara (late Gerald) Miller and the late Louis (Dorothy) Phistry. Fond uncle, cousin and friend of many. Former usher at St. Cornelius Church for over 30 years. Visitation Wednesday, July 22, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Funeral Thursday 10:00 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Cornelius Church for Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. Due to the current health guidelines, Masks are required at all times and we are limited to 50 attendees at a time. We ask that those in attendance please pay their respects and quickly exit the funeral home and please remember to social distance. Please refrain from bringing food or beverage into the funeral home. Funeral Info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
Send Flowers
JUL
23
Funeral
10:00 AM
Cumberland Chapels
Send Flowers
JUL
23
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Cornelius Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chicago Sun-Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 21, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cumberland Chapels
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved