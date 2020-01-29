Home

POWERED BY

Services
Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home
544 West 31st Street
Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 225-8500
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home
544 West 31st Street
Chicago, IL 60616
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
9:15 AM
Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home
544 West 31st Street
Chicago, IL 60616
View Map
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Jerome Croatian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Sam Mastre
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sam J. Mastre

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sam J. Mastre Obituary
Mastre, Sam J. Age 90, passed away peacefully Sunday,January 26that home with his family. He leaves behind his wife, Carol (nee Scalise) and loving daughter Michalene; and was preceded in death by his son, John. He was a loving uncle to Anette Mastre, Theresa Mastre, Stacy Scalise, Tiffany Scalise, Johnny Scalise and Tommy Scalise; great-uncle to Alexis Delisle; adoring great-uncle to Kaitlyn Defoe and caring brother-in-law to Tommy Scalise, Johnny Scalise and Lori Scalise. He was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Theresa; brothers, Sal and Lawrence (Emily) and sisters, Rita, Lena (Joseph) Pertile and Gloria (Lawrence) Gargaro. Sam was a Corporal in the U.S. Army, having served as a bridge builder in the Korean War. He was a baseball player in his youth, an avid golfer throughout his life, and a devoted fan of his beloved Cubs, Bears and Blackhawks. His love of life and sense of humor will be greatly missed by all who knew him. VisitationWednesday, 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., FuneralThursday9:20 a.m. at Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home, 544 W. 31st St. (Chicago) to St. Jerome Croatian Church. Mass, 10:00 a.m. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. For service info(312) 225-8500or colettasonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sam's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -