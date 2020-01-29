|
|
Mastre, Sam J. Age 90, passed away peacefully Sunday,January 26that home with his family. He leaves behind his wife, Carol (nee Scalise) and loving daughter Michalene; and was preceded in death by his son, John. He was a loving uncle to Anette Mastre, Theresa Mastre, Stacy Scalise, Tiffany Scalise, Johnny Scalise and Tommy Scalise; great-uncle to Alexis Delisle; adoring great-uncle to Kaitlyn Defoe and caring brother-in-law to Tommy Scalise, Johnny Scalise and Lori Scalise. He was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Theresa; brothers, Sal and Lawrence (Emily) and sisters, Rita, Lena (Joseph) Pertile and Gloria (Lawrence) Gargaro. Sam was a Corporal in the U.S. Army, having served as a bridge builder in the Korean War. He was a baseball player in his youth, an avid golfer throughout his life, and a devoted fan of his beloved Cubs, Bears and Blackhawks. His love of life and sense of humor will be greatly missed by all who knew him. VisitationWednesday, 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., FuneralThursday9:20 a.m. at Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home, 544 W. 31st St. (Chicago) to St. Jerome Croatian Church. Mass, 10:00 a.m. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. For service info(312) 225-8500or colettasonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 29, 2020