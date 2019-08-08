|
Muscarello, Salvatore "Sam" Veteran, Army WWII Purple Heart and Bronze Star recipient. Beloved son of the late Nicolo and the late Grace (nee Garofalo); loving brother of the late Virginia (late Charles) Dattalo, the late Angeline (late Frank) Ambrose, the late Carmella Muscarello, the late Rosalie (Norman) De Dore, and the late Nicolo Jr.; cherished uncle of Dr. Carlotta (Richard) Rody, Barbara (Henry) Bordelon, Mariann (late Matthew) Bernard, Sandra (Walter) Forst, Rick (Leslie), Sharon (Dave) Fiedor, Tom De Dore, Judy (Mark) Mirabile, the late Frank Gregory Ambrose, late Debra Ambrose, and the late John Ambrose; devoted Godfather of Dia Weil; special "Sammy" to Denise and Annamarie; fond cousin and great-uncle to many. Special thanks to Brookdale Burr Ridge for their attentive and compassionate care in his final chapter of life. Goodbye to a dear, sweet gentleman - we will miss you. Visitation Saturday, August 10, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until time of service 11:00 a.m. at Foran Funeral Home, 7300 W. Archer Ave. (55th St. just west of Harlem). Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to Sam's family on his personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com. For information, 708-458-0208.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 8, 2019