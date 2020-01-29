Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hann Funeral Home - Bridgeview
8230 S. Harlem
Bridgeview, IL 60455
(708) 496-3344
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hann Funeral Home - Bridgeview
8230 S. Harlem
Bridgeview, IL 60455
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
9:30 AM
Hann Funeral Home - Bridgeview
8230 S. Harlem
Bridgeview, IL 60455
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Symphorosa Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Salvatore Miglieri
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Salvatore "Sam" Miglieri

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Salvatore "Sam" Miglieri Obituary
Miglieri, Salvatore "Sam" Retired CPD of 37 years and US Army Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Phyllis (nee White). Loving dad of Tony (Juliet), Terry CFD (Kathy), and Todd (Cindy). Dear papa of Nicholas (fiancé Bethany), Taylor, Rachel, Gina, Sam, Anthony, Matthew, and Joshua. Fond uncle and great uncle of many. He is remembered with love by Denise Miglieri and Marla Pine. Sam's family would like to thank Rory and Aurora Lunt for the wonderful care for Sam over the past 6 1/2 years. Member of the Fraternal Order of Police, Italian American Police Association, Tilden Tech Alumni Association, and an avid Bingo player. Visitation will be heldThursday, January 30, 2020 from 3:00 9:00 p.m. at Hann Funeral Home, 8230 S Harlem Ave., Bridgeview. FuneralFriday, 9:30a.m. from funeral home to St. Symphorosa Church for 10:30 a.m. Funeral Mass. Entombment Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Salvatore's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -