Miglieri, Salvatore "Sam" Retired CPD of 37 years and US Army Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Phyllis (nee White). Loving dad of Tony (Juliet), Terry CFD (Kathy), and Todd (Cindy). Dear papa of Nicholas (fiancé Bethany), Taylor, Rachel, Gina, Sam, Anthony, Matthew, and Joshua. Fond uncle and great uncle of many. He is remembered with love by Denise Miglieri and Marla Pine. Sam's family would like to thank Rory and Aurora Lunt for the wonderful care for Sam over the past 6 1/2 years. Member of the Fraternal Order of Police, Italian American Police Association, Tilden Tech Alumni Association, and an avid Bingo player. Visitation will be heldThursday, January 30, 2020 from 3:00 9:00 p.m. at Hann Funeral Home, 8230 S Harlem Ave., Bridgeview. FuneralFriday, 9:30a.m. from funeral home to St. Symphorosa Church for 10:30 a.m. Funeral Mass. Entombment Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 29, 2020